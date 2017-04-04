Chester schools face $20k loss after early dismissal for fallen officer’s funeral

1:20 Tips for voters on Election Day Tuesday Pause

0:32 BND Student of the Week Alexis Herbeck

2:28 Sheriff Rick Watson talks about sales tax referendum

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:50 New bar and restaurant planned for downtown Belleville

1:53 What would you think about a local tax increase?

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:57 New farmers market opens in O'Fallon

1:50 Candidate Kent Randle talks about why you should vote for him