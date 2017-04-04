Proposed sales tax increases for schools narrowly failing

Voters in both St. Clair and Madison counties decided Tuesday whether they support countywide sales tax increases to generate new revenue for schools to use toward their facilities.
The proposed 1-cent school facilities tax increases was on ballots in both counties in the election.
The sales tax rates on general merchandise in St. Clair County currently range from 6.6 to 9.85 percent. In the southern areas of Madison County, the range is 6.6 to 9.35 percent.
Purchases such as medications, groceries, services and vehicles would be exempt from the proposed sales tax increases.
By law, schools could only use the new tax revenue for specific infrastructure costs, such as construction, renovation, maintenance and debt from previous work on their facilities. Advocates say using the sales tax revenue to repay debt would save taxpayers money because the districts wouldn’t need to tap into property taxes to cover that cost.
The new revenue also wouldn’t go through the Illinois General Assembly’s budget process, which means it wouldn’t be subject to state cuts. Instead, school districts would receive a portion of the money from their regional office of education based on student enrollment.
Here are the unofficial election results, which will be updated:
Madison County
▪ Yes: 21,321 votes
▪ No: 21,605 votes
With 219 of 225 precincts counted
St. Clair County
▪ Yes: 17,017 votes
▪ No: 21,488 votes
With 204 of 216 precincts counted
