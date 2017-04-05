Here are the Payless store locations near you that are closing

While Payless shoe stores in Fairview Heights and Shiloh will remain open, some stores in the St. Louis region will close.
Missouri stores in Chesterfield, Kirkwood and Arnold are slated to close. The store in Sikeston, Mo., will also close. The closure announcements come a day after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Illinois stores on the closure list, totalling 13, are all located in the central or northern part of the state, including locations in Chicago, Danville, Rockford and Waukegan. The company has six locations in the metro-east, including stores at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights and in Shiloh, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Alton and Waterloo.
A notice posted on the company website stated that Payless will continue to operate its businesses and continue all of the company’s commitments, such as providing associate wages, healthcare coverage and honoring pre-petition gift cards with Payless stores and Payless.com.
For a full list of store closures, visit Payless’ website.
