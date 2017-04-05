Woman who falsely reported rape at Wild Country gets supervision, fine

A woman charged with making a false rape report at the Wild Country nightclub in Collinsville will not have to serve any jail time but was fined and ordered to pay restitution.
Lisa Soest, 22, of Imperial, Mo., had been charged with two felonies — disorderly conduct and obstructing justice — in connection with the rape report she made in February 2016.
As part of a plea bargain, the obstruction charge was dismissed and the disorderly conduct charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.
Soest had reported that she was raped in the parking lot of the Wild Country nightclub in Collinsville on Feb. 4, 2016. However, after several days of investigation police determined her report to be a false claim.
She was placed under court supervision for one year. If she stays out of trouble during her supervision, she will not have a conviction. She also was fined $1,500 and ordered to pay $650 in restitution. It wasn’t immediately clear who would receive the restitution.
Soest posted $5,000 for her release on bond shortly after her arrest.
Without the plea agreement, Soest could have faced up to three years in prison.
Her attorney, Jessica Koester, did not immediately return a call for comment.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
