Man charged in MetroLink shooting death

St. Louis County prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man Thursday in connection with a shooting death on a MetroLink train.
According to a release from St. Louis County Police, Dijon Oates is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was charged in the shooting death of Jesse Boone on Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, Oates — a St. Louis resident — was in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bail.
KMOV reported that Oates allegedly argued with Boone around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on a MetroLink train as it approached the UMSL station — at that point Oates reportedly shot Boone and fled. Oates was later found with a gun in his possession, police said.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
