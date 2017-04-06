Metro-East News

April 6, 2017 3:16 PM

Man charged in MetroLink shooting death

By Dana Rieck

St. Louis County prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man Thursday in connection with a shooting death on a MetroLink train.

According to a release from St. Louis County Police, Dijon Oates is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawfully possessing a firearm. He was charged in the shooting death of Jesse Boone on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Oates — a St. Louis resident — was in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bail.

KMOV reported that Oates allegedly argued with Boone around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on a MetroLink train as it approached the UMSL station — at that point Oates reportedly shot Boone and fled. Oates was later found with a gun in his possession, police said.

