Man accused of robbing O’Fallon store deemed unfit for trial

A 28-year-old man charged in the June 2016 robbery of the Dollars 4 Gold store in O’Fallon has been deemed unfit to stand trial.
According to St. Clair County court records, Trent Yates, of East St. Louis, was ordered by the court to undergo psychological and I.Q. evaluations in mid December 2016.
A court document dated Tuesday stated Yates was remanded to custody of the Department of Human Services for treatment to attain mental fitness for trial.
His next hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m.n June 13.
Yates is accused of entering the Dollars 4 Gold store at 1935 W. U.S. 50, jumping on the counter, pointing guns at several employees and demanding cash and other valuables.
While he was taken into custody shortly after the robbery, it was unknown Friday if police had found the man witnesses described as Yates’ accomplice.
Yates faces two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery. His bail was set at $300,000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
