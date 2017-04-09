O’Fallon man charged in connection with theft from construction site

An O’Fallon man has been charged in connection with the theft of an excavator from a construction site on Greenmount Road in O’Fallon on Feb. 26.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Deterick L. Green, 45, with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
The excavator belonged to Baxmeyer Construction. Green is accused of stealing the excavator and then causing damage to property at Easy Street Car Wash. The suspect tried to use the excavator to break into some coin machines.
An investigation led to the discovery of Green’s reported involvement in a March 24 burglary at O’Reilley Auto Parts on Talon Drive in O’Fallon. He was also charged in connection with that burglary. Burglary is a class 2 felony, theft is a class 3 felony and criminal damage to property is a class 4 felony.
A judge set Green’s bond at $50,000. He remains in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.
