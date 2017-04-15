‘Person of interest’ held in Belleville 2-year-old’s death, but no charges as of Saturday

A “person of interest” was being held Saturday in connection with the death of a Belleville toddler, but no charges had been filed.
State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said he didn’t expect to file charges on Saturday. He declined comment on whether charges might be filed later.
The boy, whose identity was not released by Kelly or by Sheriff Rick Watson, died Friday at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
Candice Cherry, who lives upstairs from the family at the apartment building at 2622 Eastview Drive in Belleville , said she heard what she described as hammering coming from the downstairs apartment on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
“The last two were louder than the rest,” Cherry said.
The boy’s mother, her boyfriend, the toddler boy and an infant girl recently moved into the building, Cherry said, and she didn’t know them well.
“They mostly kept to themselves,” Cherry said.
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend initially took the child to St. Elizabeth’s Hopsital in Belleville. The toddler then was flown to St. Louis. Police were notified after the boy’s death.
St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies were called about 1 a.m. on Friday to conduct an investigation. Neighbors said detectives returned later on Friday and began going through a large trash bin outside.
Watson did not release any details on the boy’s death.
