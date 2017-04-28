Belleville man charged with DUI in accident that killed Millstadt woman

A 33-year-old Belleville man was charged Friday in connection with a head-on accident that killed a 68-year-old Millstadt woman Dec. 19 on Illinois 158.
Jason Lamb allegedly caused the accident when he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Police say he crashed his 2007 Toyota RAV4 into a black 2005 Acura car head-on around 11:40 p.m., while driving northbound on Illinois 158.
Marlene Horn, the driver of the Acura, died at the scene of the crash at 1:05 a.m.
Lamb is now facing one count of aggravated DUI involving death, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of causing a child to be endangered, a Class A misdemeanor.
Two children — an 11-year-old and a not-quite-2-year-old — were in Lamb’s car at the time of the accident. All three suffered serious injuries.
Lamb is being held at the St. Clair County jail on a $30,000 bail.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
