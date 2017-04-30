Lebanon cancels class Monday for junior high and high school

Lebanon Community Unit School District No. 9 announced Sunday evening that its junior and senior high schools will be closed Monday because of flooding problems at the schools.
The Illinois Department of Transportation closed US 50 west of Lebanon mid-afternoon Sunday due to flooding at Silver Creek. As of Sunday night it was unclear when the road might reopen.
The high school’s Art Show will start at 6:30 p.m., the district added. The school district asked that attendees enter the show through the outside gym doors.
