Metro-East News

April 30, 2017 10:52 PM

Lebanon cancels class Monday for junior high and high school

News-Democrat

Lebanon Community Unit School District No. 9 announced Sunday evening that its junior and senior high schools will be closed Monday because of flooding problems at the schools.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed US 50 west of Lebanon mid-afternoon Sunday due to flooding at Silver Creek. As of Sunday night it was unclear when the road might reopen.

The high school’s Art Show will start at 6:30 p.m., the district added. The school district asked that attendees enter the show through the outside gym doors.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Basement and street flooding in Washington Park

Basement and street flooding in Washington Park 1:15

Basement and street flooding in Washington Park
Boy rescued from drain pipe in O'Fallon 0:27

Boy rescued from drain pipe in O'Fallon
Flooding on Illinois 15 near Alorton 0:32

Flooding on Illinois 15 near Alorton

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos