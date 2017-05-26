Woman faces DUI felonies for crash that killed husband, injured children

A Belleville woman is facing charges in the traffic-crash death of her husband and injuries to three children.
Jennifer Sawyer, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence for a crash that resulted in death and three counts aggravated driving under the influence for a crash that resulted in bodily harm to a 3-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.
Sawyer was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Friday, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. Her bond was set at $200,000.
Jennifer Sawyer was driving her 2010 GMC Acadia about 7:30 p.m. April 30, headed west on Old U.S. 50, about a half-mile west of Summerfield Road, when police said she lost control and struck a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn in a field.
Earnest Sawyer, Jr., 35 was not wearing a seat belt, Dye said, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.
Two of the children were in car seats at the time of the accident. The older child was wearing a seat belt.
A passing motorist stopped and got the children out of the car, then waited until emergency medical personnel arrived. Jennifer Sawyer was in critical condition following the accident.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
