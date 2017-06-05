A deadly weekend in St. Louis leaves 10 people confirmed dead, several others injured

St. Louis police were investigating Monday a rash of shootings that have killed 10 people and injured several others since late last week, Fox2Now reports.
Police have not made arrests in the shootings, according to the Fox report.
Along with the fatal shootings below, the TV station reported that four men were were shot in the back, hip and legs just south of Forest Park Sunday at about 1:30 a.m. Their conditions were unknown Monday morning.
Thursday
- A shooting Thursday afternoon killed three people and critically injured 7-year- old Deniya Irving. While Fox2Now reported the family has confirmed the child’s death, KMOV reported Monday morning that hospital staff said Irving is still in critical condition.
- A 13-year-old boy was found shot dead around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Hodiamont in St. Louis. Fox2Now identified the boy as Anthony Wilson Jr.
- Police also found 23-year-old Danny Union shot dead on Cochran Place. Fox2Now reported the shooting came out of an argument over a video game.
Saturday
- Three people died and another person was seriously injured in a shooting just after 1 a.m. near Sherman Park at Union Boulevard and Paulian Place.
- One man was shot and killed around 3:15 a.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at West Florissant Avenue.
Sunday
- A 21-year-old man was shot dead in the 200 block of Bates around noon.
Dana Rieck
