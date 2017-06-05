WWII bomber visit to Scott AFB Airshow canceled

An iconic WWII bomber will no longer make a scheduled stop at the Scott Air Force Base Airshow and Open House, the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum announced Monday.
The B-17 Bomber named “Sentimental Journey” needed unexpected maintenance while it was stopped in Hays, Kansas. The plane was scheduled to be included in the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, which is at the base from June 10-11.
“Our ground crew team is in the process of making the mechanical repair and an update on the B-17s,” the museum said in a statement Monday.
Once repairs are complete, the group will announce if future stops will be affected.
The tour includes two other restored WWII combat aircrafts: C-47/DC-3 Combat Legend “Old Number 30” and B-25 Bomber “Maid in the Shade.” Along with Belleville, the tour will make stops in about 50 cities from June to October to educate people about the role of aviation in combat.
The airshow and open house also includes flying demos, static displays, heritage and state-of-the-art aircrafts. The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10-11. Admission to the airshow and open house is free, but it costs $10 per person or $20 for a family of four to take a tour of B-17.
The airshow will also feature the Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute Team and the aerial pyrotechnic demonstration of Tora, Tora, Tora!
Comments