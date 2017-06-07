Child’s body found in garage; police believe killing happened in Belleville

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:56 Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming Pause 2:08 Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 2:38 Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years 2:20 Belleville teen is an animal educator on his own YouTube channel 4:37 "Animal Education with Cole Shirk" at World Bird Sanctuary 3:10 Women's health, abortion, fetal tissue issues on constituents' minds 3:50 Voters grill U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis on American Healthcare Act 5:06 Babies dying, U.S. system ranks low, constituents want better 0:31 Cops handle fire as they run down middle of highway 4:46 Litchfield Pickers Market vendors in May 2017 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Neighbor Isaac Packer remembers a woman and children living at the house where a child's badly decomposed remains were found Tuesday morning, but the house has been vacant for more than two years. Authorities were called by a woman who said they would find her "baby" at the house. The child's remains had been in the garage for about two years. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

