‘She wanted to come out here and be a prostitute,’ says man accused of trafficking wife

A Las Vegas man accused of sex trafficking his wife says it was her idea to move to Las Vegas and work as a prostitute.
Jason Quate spoke Wednesday to KSNV News in Las Vegas, Nev., from the Clark County Detention Center. He was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on charges of sex trafficking of an adult and accepting or receiving earnings of a prostitute. He called himself “the real victim here.”
“This is all (my wife’s) idea,” he said. “She wanted to come out here and be a prostitute. She wanted to do all this. I never forced her to do this. I begged her to get a job.”
Quate’s case may also be connected to the badly decomposed body of a child found in a Centreville garage Tuesday.
Police found the child’s body after a woman in Las Vegas called authorities, saying the body of her “baby” could be found in the detached garage of a Centreville home. The woman went to a women’s shelter and said her husband had sex trafficked her for the past two years, according to Las Vegas police.
The “baby” turned out to be the body of her and Quate’s daughter, Alyssa, who police believe died in 2013 at the age of 6. Alyssa was the youngest of their three daughters.
Jason Quate denied everything when he spoke to KSNV.
He said his wife said she was going to put Alyssa up for adoption.
“I’ve been thinking this whole time she was adopted off,” he said. “She said she found a family looking for our kid, and they wanted to adopt her, and which was fine because we were struggling badly at the time with money and trying to take care of three girls.”
Jason Quate said he never sex trafficked or pimped out his wife and that he never did anything she claimed he did. He said he’s the only one who’s been loving to his daughters. His daughters were taken into protective custody after Las Vegas police said they were found to have “exhibited signs of abuse and neglect.”
Belleville police said they believe Alyssa Quate died in 2013 in Belleville.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
