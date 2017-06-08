Vegas prosecutors file new charge against man accused in girl’s death

Las Vegas prosecutors have filed a new child-abuse charge against a man who was already accused of prostituting his wife and is the subject of a Belleville investigation into the death of his 6-year-old daughter.
Jason Quate, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on charges of sex-trafficking of an adult and accepting or receiving earnings of a prostitute.
He remained in custody Thursday morning in Las Vegas.
Belleville Police are investigating the death of his 6-year-old daughter, Alyssa, whose body was found Tuesday morning in the garage of an abandoned house in Centreville.
Alyssa was the youngest of three girls, each born 16 months apart, according to her maternal grandmother Christine O’Dell.
The child-abuse allegations stem from the condition in which Las Vegas investigators found his other two daughters living.
“They had obviously had very limited contact with any family, any neighbors, any friends,” Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. “Their social skills were very non-age-appropriate.”
Quate’s bail was set at $5,000 cash on the new charge. His bail was set at $23,000 cash on the previous charges.
Both investigations were launched after Quate’s 34-year-old wife went to a Las Vegas women’s shelter on Monday night. She told authorities she had been prostituted by her husband for the past two years.
She also told authorities the body of her “baby” — 6-year-old Alyssa — could be found in the Centreville garage at 7201 Russell Ave. There, local authorities found the body of the girl in a bin, with some cat litter.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
