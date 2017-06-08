St. Elizabeth’s Hospital receives $2.5 million anonymous donation

An anonymous person donated $2.5 million to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s capital campaign, which is helping to fund construction of its $253 million replacement hospital in O’Fallon.
St. Elizabeth’s Foundation announced the donation in a press release Thursday afternoon. The donation was “in honor of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis who have served at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital,” the release states. St. Elizabeth’s is owned and operated by the Hospital Sisters Health System.
St. Elizabeth’s replacement hospital is currently under construction off Green Mount Road in O’Fallon and is expected to open in November. The $2.5 million donation brings the capital campaign to more than $6 million, according to the news release.
“When I was told of this gift in honor of the sisters who served at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, I was moved to tears,” Sister Maureen O’Connor, provincial superior of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, stated in the release. “My thoughts turned to them — especially the many sisters who are deceased. Their efforts have brought hope and healing to countless people throughout the history of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and this generous gift assists us to continue this tradition ...”
The Hospital Sisters in Belleville began more than 140 years and lead to the emergence of the Hospital Sisters Health System in 1978, according to the release. HSHS now operates 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin.
“This magnificent gift connects the legacy of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis with the future of St. Elizabeth’s in our new building,” Peg Sebastian, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s, said in a news release. “All of us who continue the work of the Hospital Sisters today, by providing hope and healing to the people of our community, owe a huge debt of gratitude to this unknown individual.”
The hospital, which broke ground on the project in June 2015, expects to receive the “keys” to the new facility, located on 120 acres off of Interstate 64 and Green Mount Road in August.
Hospital officials and staff members are working behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition between the closing of the hospital in downtown Belleville and the opening of the new facility in O’Fallon.
A physician office building, which is attached to the new 144-bed hospital, is also currently under construction. It will open to patients at the same time as the new hospital.
In April of last year, Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert and Sebastian began discussing the Belleville site and what will remain when the hospital relocates to O’Fallon.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital capital campaign not only will support the new hospital and physician office building but “future updates to the Belleville Health Campus,” according to the release.
In March, St. Elizabeth’s Foundation announced a gift of $1.28 million from the W.E. Renth Trust. One million dollars of the gift was designated for the capital campaign with the remainder to be placed in an endowment for maintenance and upkeep of the new facility, which will open to the public Nov. 4.
