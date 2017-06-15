‘His politics were his religion,’ metro-east congressman says of Hodgkinson

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:16 Fire at vacant house in Washington Park Pause 1:05 Neighbor talks about congressional shooter Hodgkinson 3:42 Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun knew congressional shooter from school 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 2:44 Sheriff Rick Watson explains why congressional shooter wasn't arrested in March 1:19 Target practice? Neighbor in March called cops on Congress shooter 5:15 Childhood friend remembers Belleville man who shot Congressman 0:54 Congressional shooter named as 66-year-old man from Belleville 1:21 Belleville residents react to Alexandria, Va., shooting 0:17 Feds arrive at dead shooter's house in Belleville, IL Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early this morning in Alexandria, Va. . A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early this morning in Alexandria, Va. . A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot.