Scalise in fair condition; Shimkus says ‘violent rhetoric’ is on both sides

The FBI released new details Wednesday morning on the shootings last week of a congressman and four others at a baseball filed in Alexandra, Va., which were carried out alone by James Hodgkinson of Belleville on June 14.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that he was now considered in fair condition, although he had an “extended period of healing and rehabilitation” ahead of him.
Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of @MedStarWHC: pic.twitter.com/6b6i8UE0M3— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 21, 2017
U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, is roommates with Scalise in Washington, D.C. He retweeted Scalise’s condition update with the caption “Good news!”
Shimkus said he was surprised that Hodgkinson acted alone. He added that people probably found it more surprising the attacker identified with far-left ideologies.
“I think we forget that there are violent tendencies on both extremes, the liberal left needs to be just as concerned as the conservative right with the violent rhetoric,” Shimkus said.
Shimkus said the first time he consciously thought about his personal safety and his family’s safety was right after the 9/11 attacks.
“I’m no more concerned than 15 years ago,” he said. “It’s just a risk, it shouldn’t be, but we live in a sinful world.”
He said when he and his staff travel to different places in Illinois they let local party leaders and local police know that they will be in the area. He lets those organizations determine if they want a presence at whatever event or meeting Shimkus is attending.
The FBI said Hodgkinson lived in a YMCA parking lot in his van after arriving in the Alexandria, Virginia area from Belleville in March. Communication with his family shortly before the shooting indicated the unemployed man was running low on money and looking for local work.
LINK: Full BND coverage of congressional shooting
“It’s a tragedy, it’s sad. I’m glad law enforcement was there,” Shimkus said. “They still have some more digging to do, but it seems to be a simple case of a disgruntled individual who took it too far.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments