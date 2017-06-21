Hodgkinson acted alone, fired 60 shots, visited Sanders’ office, FBI says

Two days before he opened fire on a pratice baseball game between Republican congressmen, James T. Hodgkinson sent a text message to a family member looking to come home.
The FBI released new details Wednesday morning on the shootings last week of a congressman and four others at a baseball filed in Alexandra, Va., which were carried out by James Hodgkinson of Belleville on June 14.
Some highlights of the investigation, according to the FBI:
▪ Hodgkinson acted alone in the shooting and had no connections to terrorists.
▪ Hodgkinson visited U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office while he was in Washington, D.C., though there is no indication he met with the senator.
▪ Hodgkinson sent a text message to a family member the Monday before the shooting, saying he wanted to come home. He also searched directions from Alexandria to his home in Belleville —the night before the shooting.
▪ Hodgkinson was known to have anger-management problems, according to investigators. “While the shooter was not known to have a history of diagnosed mental illness, he is known — or was known — to have an anger-management problem,” said special agent Timothy R. Slater. Slater also said Hodgkinson was taking prescription medication, though he declined to specify what kind.
▪ After the shooting, investigators searched Hodgkinson’s vehicle, a storage facility he started renting in Alexandria in April and his Belleville home.
▪ Hodgkinson had a list with the names of six congressmen with him during the shooting, but investigators declined to call the list a “hit list.” A search of Hodgkinson’s online search records showed he only conducted a loose search about two members of Congress named on the list. The list included the names of U.S. Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Trent Franks of Arizona, according to USA Today, though the other names were not immediately known. No one injured in the shooting was on the list.
▪ In the storage unit, investigators found a laptop, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a receipt for a November 2016 gun purchase and additional SKS rifle components.
▪ Hodgkinson fired 60 shots, 50 from the rifle from the third base side. He used a 7.62mm caliber SKS rifle and a 9mm handgun. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers returned fire on Hodgkinson and reported him down via police radio at 7:14 a.m. Investigators found shell casings from both of Hodgkinson’s guns on the field.
▪ Hodgkinson legally purchased his weapons, the rifle in March 2003 and the handgun in November 2016. The rifle was modified to fit a detachable magazine. The original stock was replaced with a folding stock.
▪ Hodgkinson visited the storage unit more than 43 times between April and June, usually between 6 and 7 a.m. and sometimes twice a day.
▪ A search of Hodgkinson’s vehicle revealed a cell phone and digital camera. An analysis of the electronics showed Hodgkinson had not posted any threats online, though he did make numerous posts espousing anti-Republican views on his Facebook page. Investigators said the posts appeared to be protected by First Amendment free-speech rights. Hodgkinson did not search the web on the morning of the shooting.
▪ Hodgkinson took pictures of various sites on the National Mall and at other monuments, as well as at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, where the shootings happened. Investigators say they don’t believe the photographs were surveillance of intended targets. Investigators also found on Hodgkinson a rough sketch of some Washington D.C. streets, but it was insignificant, investigators said.
▪ Hodgkinson asked someone at the practice if it was for “the Republican or Democrat baseball game.”
▪ Hodgkinson was running out of money by the day of the shooting at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, investigators said.
▪ Investigators said they do not consider the shooting to be a terrorist act, but deemed it an assault on a member of Congress and a federal officer.
▪ Prior to traveling to Alexandria, Hodgkinson searched Google for truck stops, maps and toll-free routes to the northern Virginia area. Evidence shows Hodgkinson had been in the Alexandria area since March. He was living in his vehicle parked in the lot at a nearby YMCA.
