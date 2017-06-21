Hodgkinson acted alone, fired 60 shots, visited Sanders’ office, FBI says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:01 MidAmerica Airport gets Allegiant Air flights to Phoenix Pause 3:24 Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 0:35 Truck ends up in Alorton pond 0:18 Crews pull truck from pond after crash 0:21 Car reportedly drives into water in Alorton 1:10 Neighbor helps Alhambra family, pets get out of house fire safely 2:06 Kids learn breakfast basics at kids-only cooking class 2:18 Madison County teen brings out luster in John Deere green 2:48 Bids fly for homemade pie at charity auction in Highland 5:56 Rauner addresses Illinois ahead of special session Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Federal agents, including from the FBI, arrived about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at shooter James T. Hodgkinson's home at 4951 Rolling Hills Lane in Belleville, IL. He was shot and later died from his wounds after opening fire on a congressional charity softball practice. Kelsey Landis klandis@bnd.com

