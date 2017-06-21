Metro-East News

Man charged in fatal shooting outside East St. Louis liquor store

By Kaley Johnson

An East St. Louis man has been charged with the June 3 murder of a man who was shot in East St. Louis, police say.

Police say Deon Turner, 30, approached and shot Deveion Edwards, 30, in Edwards’ car outside of Discount Liquor Store, 2201 State St.

Edwards used to live in Belleville, according to police.

Turner was also charged with felony possession and use of a firearm.

Police responded to a call at 8:19 p.m. June 3 after receiving reports of shots fired and a man down, East St. Louis Police Capt. Bobby Cole said.

