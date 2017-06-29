Judge sets trial date in Breese teen’s manslaughter case

A trial date has been set for a 17-year-old accused of killing a Breese teenager by battering him at a party in April.
Associate Judge Ericka Sanders on Thursday set the juvenile’s trial date for Aug. 14 and 15. A pretrial hearing was set for Aug. 10.
Jacob J. Arter, 18, died in the early hours of April 23 after he was battered at the clubhouse party in rural Clinton County, according to police. A special prosecutor later charged the 17-year-old with involuntary manslaughter.
The judge later decided the teen could go home under strict house arrest.
The teen’s attorney, C.J. Baricevic, of Belleville, asked the judge Thursday to reconsider her decision to not allow the teen to leave the house other than for court or medical appointments approved by his probation officer. Baricevic asked that the boy be allowed to go to church and therapy.
The judge denied Baricevic’s request, saying she allowed for house arrest in part because the teen would have to wait “longer than many” for his trial.
“I released him to his guardians under very strict rules,” Sanders said, adding she saw no reason to change those rules.
