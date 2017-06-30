Memorial planned for O’Fallon couple killed in Minnesota motorcycle crash

A mourning community will gather this weekend to share memories and grieve the loss of Mandy and Brad Titze, an O’Fallon couple who died this week after a motorcycle accident in Winona, Minnesota.
On a Facebook page for Mandy Titze’s bar, Mandy’s East State Bar, Mike Deets shared a post that states the couple’s children will have a memorial at 1 p.m. Sunday at the O’Fallon American Legion.
“After a long weekend it saddens me to break this news,” stated the post by Brad Titze’s son, Zack. “Brad Titze passed away Tuesday afternoon. Brad being the giving person that he is still helping people after this. He was an organ donor and with Donate Life is able to help the lives of people in need.”
The two were riding a Harley Davidson headed north on Minnesota’s Highway 61 in the left lane when they struck a deer, which had reportedly walked onto the road from the north side. Their motorcycle veered over the center line, and an oncoming SUV struck them.
Mandy Titze died before emergency crews arrived at the accident scene, according to Minnesota police.
She was the owner of Mandy’s East State Bar in O’Fallon for 15 years. The community gathered Monday evening to mourn her death while Brad Titze was still alive.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments