Metro-East News

July 02, 2017 12:25 PM

Police make arrest in Madison homicide investigation

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

Madison

Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 28-year-old St. Louis man whose body was found in an open field Wednesday.

A 30-year-old male suspect was taken into custody Thursday on an unrelated charge. Police did not immediately release the man’s name.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the region’s homicide task force, planned to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday to announce the charges.

Darren Martez Henderson’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the field at West 2nd and Jefferson streets.

Henderson was reportedly homeless, according to a news release from the Major Case Squad.

Check back for more on this developing story at bnd.com.

