Brendan Kelly is running for Congress. This is why.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:37 Brendan Kelly announces run for Congress Pause 1:34 Newly appointed Belleville school board member's motivation, plans for the district 2:03 Moyo getting closer to his public debut 0:25 Fire in Millstadt detroys home 0:19 Two-car crash sends one vehicle into nearby parking lot 2:00 Don't blink. These young O'Fallon athletes are FAST 1:39 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 2:48 Neighbors describe mayhem during shooting in Belleville 1:33 Man shoots at police, shot in exchange with tactical team 1:26 Neighbor of Belleville shooter talks about what she heard and saw Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly says he will run for the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2018. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly says he will run for the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2018. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com