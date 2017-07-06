Springfield woman seeks nomination to run for Congress against Davis

A Springfield woman has thrown her name in for a run for Congress in Illinois’ 13th District.
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan hopes to win the Democratic nomination and face off against Republican incumbent Rodney Davis of Taylorville in the November 2018 general election.
Londrigan is a graduate of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She was a corps member with Teach for America and taught seventh and eighth grades in the Baltimore inner city, according to a news release.
She has worked for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and during the last seven years, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
Londrigan has been active in Democratic campaigns for more than 20 years and works to recruit, support and elect female candidates for state and local office through an organization she co-founded called Women Rising, the news release said.
She and her husband, Tom, have three children: Jack, William, and Kathryn.
In her announcment, Londrigan discussed the ongoing health care debate and detailed an experience in 2009 when her son, Jack, was in a pediatric intensive care unit. Jack had a rare, life-threatening illness that resulted from a tick bite and left him in a medically-induced coma, the news release said. After 24 days in the hospital, Jack slowly started to recover.
“I am very grateful for the insurance and protections we have in place,” Londrigan said. “No family should be put in danger of bankruptcy because of an unexpected medical emergency and people with pre-existing conditions need confidence they will be able to afford their healthcare. Healthcare is a serious issue and we need representatives in Washington who will treat it with the consideration it deserves and understand the consequences of the votes they take.”
Since then Londrigan has worked to raise awareness of the importance of children’s hospitals as well as money for the Children’s Miracle Network and St. John’s Children’s Hospital, the news release said.
Also running in the 13th district for the Democratic nomination is Dr. David Gill who lost to Davis by 0.3 percentage points in 2012 and Benjamin Adam Webb of Normal. State Rep. Carol Ammons D-Urbana, is exploring a run.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
