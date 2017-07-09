Driver involved in double-fatal car crash still in hospital

A man involved in a car crash that killed two people in which he drove the wrong way down Illinois 15 in Belleville was still in the hospital Sunday morning.

Kevin Helfrich, 54, was being treated at Saint Louis University Hospital, but because his family restricted hospital staff from releasing information about his health status, details about his condition were unobtainable.

Helfrich was flown there early Saturday morning after he was involved in a collision that killed two people.

John Bannister, 37, and Daryl Harton, 36, both of Belleville and who were driving together, were pronounced dead at the scene after their Kia Forte sedan hit Helfrich’s GMC Sierra pickup.

Lt. Rob Thomason of the Belleville Police Department said that the crash was still being investigated as of Sunday morning.

Belleville police got the call at 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by the department. At first, the call was about Helfrich’s driving, but on the way to the scene, the situation developed into a crash.

Helfrich has been charged four times with driving under the influence.

The Belleville Police Department asked that anyone with information about the crash call 618-234-1212.