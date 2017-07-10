Duckworth criticizes GOP health care plan

While visiting the Chestnut Health Systems location in Granite City on Monday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, spoke out against the proposed GOP health care proposal and how it could hurt those dealing with opioid addiction.
“Not only does it cut funding and makes treatment harder to access, this Trumpcare bill gives billions of dollars in handouts to the very same pharmaceutical companies that have helped contribute to same opioid crisis today,” Duckworth said. “I think that is very shameful.”
Duckworth complimented the work being done at Chestnut, and like facilities, in treating people in the opioid epidemic.
“Work being done here in facilities like this certainly helps family all across the metro-east and all across Illinois,” Duckworth said. “The opioid epidemic has devastated men and women all across the country.”
Residents in Madison and St. Clair counties are buying opioid prescriptions at a rate much higher than the national average, Duckworth said.
Duckworth said she has co-sponsored legislation that would help reduce opioid addiction among veterans, legislation to expand community-based prevention efforts, as well efforts to make medication such as Naloxone, which helps treats narcotic overdoses in an emergency, more readily available.
“I’m really disappointed; instead of solving this epidemic, President Trump and Senate Republicans are taking strides to reduce resources and funding at the moment our families need these resources,” Duckworth said.
