Carbondale man opts against run for Democratic nomination in 12th

A Carbondale man who filed to run for Congress as a Democrat in Illinois’ 12th District has decided against a run.
Nathan Colombo, 27, who runs a business helping other organizations market themselves, said he could do more locally than he could running for office.
He filed to run for Congress in February. However, the last during the last two weeks he re-evaluated.
“When I first got into this, I was looking for a big opportunity to help folks,” Colombo said. “As I’ve gone through this process of driving across district and meeting with different folks and finding different people with needs, I realized at this point for me that I need to be doing on-the-ground helping with folks and the campaigning will not allow me that opportunity,” Colombo said.
Colombo had planned to formally announce his candidacy for the 12th District’s Democratic nomination Tuesday with a pair of news conferences, one in Carbondale and one in the metro-east.
He said he wants to work with nonprofit organizations that need time and attention, “to help them raise their voice.”
“That was the main concept of this campaign when I started pursuing it in late 2016 was to seek representation through media and provide people a platform and voice through my skill set as a marketer,” Colombo said. “What I’ve come to realize is my skill set can be applied, not in the broader sense of politics, but immediately with these folks in organizations.”
Colombo manages digital media for small local businesses and he wants to work with nonprofit organizations such as the United Way of Southern Illinois by sharing stories of the organizations supported by the United Way.
The Democratic field for the 12th District includes St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly; Dean Pruitt, of Millstadt; David Bequette, of Columbia; Pat McMahan, a city council member in Mascoutah; and Adam King, of Alton. Chris Miller, a Roxana native, is raising money to run in the 12th.
The primary election is in March.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, currently holds the seat.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
