Metro-East News

July 11, 2017 10:49 AM

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in crash on Poplar Bridge

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A 27-year-old Nebraska man died Monday evening on the Poplar Street Bridge after falling off his motorcycle and being struck by a semitrailer, according to the St. Clair County coroner.

Curtis T. Hudiburg was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Monday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

“He lost control of his motorcycle and he fell off and a semi ran over and crushed him,” Dye said.

Eastbound traffic on the bridge was stalled more than an hour Monday night while police and firefighters cleared the crash.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash, but could not be reached for more information Tuesday morning.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

