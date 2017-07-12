This children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall is slated to close

The Gymboree children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall will close as part of the national retail chain’s bankruptcy, according to the company’s website.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June and announced this week 350 of the company’s 590 stores in the United States and Canada will close.
The retailer is the most recent company to announce its departure from the mall, including Wet Seal, The Limited and Vanity.
A Chesterfield, Missouri Gymboree store will also close along with locations in St. Peter and Lake Saint Louis. In Illinois, 10 other Gymboree stores will close.
The company, founded in 1976, also operates other children’s clothing stores, including Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8.
A Crazy 8 store in Chesterfield, Missouri will close, as well.
