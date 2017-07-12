This children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall is slated to close

In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Susi Ortiz, right, buys children's clothing at the Gymboree store at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles. Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest sign of traditional retailers' struggles as shoppers shun stores and buy online. Gymboree is the latest retailer to file Chapter 11, close stores or go out of business entirely in 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Damian Dovarganes AP