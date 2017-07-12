In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Susi Ortiz, right, buys children's clothing at the Gymboree store at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles. Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest sign of traditional retailers' struggles as shoppers shun stores and buy online. Gymboree is the latest retailer to file Chapter 11, close stores or go out of business entirely in 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Susi Ortiz, right, buys children's clothing at the Gymboree store at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles. Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest sign of traditional retailers' struggles as shoppers shun stores and buy online. Gymboree is the latest retailer to file Chapter 11, close stores or go out of business entirely in 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Metro-East News

July 12, 2017 7:37 AM

This children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall is slated to close

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

Fairview Heights

The Gymboree children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall will close as part of the national retail chain’s bankruptcy, according to the company’s website.

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June and announced this week 350 of the company’s 590 stores in the United States and Canada will close.

The retailer is the most recent company to announce its departure from the mall, including Wet Seal, The Limited and Vanity.

A Chesterfield, Missouri Gymboree store will also close along with locations in St. Peter and Lake Saint Louis. In Illinois, 10 other Gymboree stores will close.

The company, founded in 1976, also operates other children’s clothing stores, including Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8.

A Crazy 8 store in Chesterfield, Missouri will close, as well.

