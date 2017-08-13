Movie theater to begin $2.1 million renovation; ice cream shop opens

Marcus Theaters plans to begin renovations of its O’Fallon 15 Cine, the company said in a news release.
According to O’Fallon Community Development Director Ted Shekell, the permit value of the renovation project is $2.1 million. He added that the company has plans for all aspects of the theater, including the exterior.
“This is a major investment in that theater,” Shekell said. “It’s going to look and feel like a new place when done.”
The project is scheduled to begin Monday with painting and work in select auditoriums, said Julie Caan, a spokeswoman for Marcus.
The project is expected to completed by early December, Caan said.
Marcus Theaters said recliner seating is planned at the O’Fallon theater.
The theater chain plans to include a Take Five Lounge — a casual dining, appetizer and beverage option, where customers can order food and drinks before and after a movie. Customers will be able to bring their beverages into auditoriums during a movie, the news release said.
Marcus also plans to bring its Reel Sizzle concept to O’Fallon, which will serve menu items inspired by classic Hollywood and 1950s diners, such as burgers, chicken tenders, fries and shakes.
Last year, Marcus purchased Wehrenberg Theatres and began planning upgrades and renovations.
New ice cream shop
Scoops Ice Cream at 8205 W. Main St. in Belleville, opened in late July.
Belleville residents Jasmine Brooks, an East Saint Louis Senior High School graduate, and Rayneshia Garrett, a Belleville West graduate, own the shop.
Both left jobs at AT&T to start their businesses. The women worked together when Brooks launched her first restaurant, Seafood by Crushed Velvet, in downtown Belleville.
Garrett and Brooks also plan to add breakfast to the shop’s menu in the fall, Garrett said.
When breakfast begins, shop hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Scoops is closed Mondays.
Edwardsville renovation completed
The new Cedearhurst Living community in Edwardsville opened in July after a $1 million renovation project, according to construction management firm IMPACT Strategies.
The project converted the former Relais Bonne Eau Hospice Home, at 7325 Marine Road in Edwardsville, into a new memory care community called Ruth’s House.
Ruth’s House is 20,600 square feet and accommodates 24 residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia-related illnesses, the news release said.
Construction crews removed doors, windows and walls around the central corridor to create an open area for residents and guests. The building’s amenities include an on-site chapel, a large great room for gatherings, as well as private bathrooms in every apartment.
NextGrid lead facilitator announced
Ameren Illinois and ComEd announced that the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Department has been selected as lead facilitator for NextGrid, the Illinois Commerce Commission’s Utility of the Future Study, according to a news release.
Managed by the ICC, NextGrid is an approximately 18-month consumer-focused collaborative study.
The study was commissioned to outline relevant issues, opportunities and challenges, identify areas of consensus and disagreement, and educate policy makers, the news release said.
According to the news release, report planners want to provide a range of recommendations to empower customers and communities, drive economic development, optimize the electric utility industry, and create a regulatory model that supports innovation.
BND reporter Cara Anthony contributed to this story.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments