Prosecutor makes it official, announces run for state Senate

An assistant state’s attorney who prosecutes violent crimes now is vying to be a state senator.
Rachelle Aud Crowe on Wednesday formally announced her bid for State Senate in the 56th District.
The Glen Carbon Democrat wants to replace state Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, who decided not to seek another term.
Crowe, an assistant state’s attorney in Madison County who serves on the Violent Crimes Unit, said issues she wants to work on include schools and jobs.
“From my perspective as a prosecutor, I have first-hand knowledge of the effects of lack of jobs, opportunity and education have had on our community, and I think that’s where my focus needs to be,” Crowe said in an interview on Wednesday.
She said she would be able to find a balance between her campaigning and work schedules.
“I am fortunate as a member of the violent crimes unit, and chief trial supervisor, to have a flexible trial schedule,” Crowe said. “I work a lot of evenings and weekends, in exchange for some flexibility during my daytime.”
Crowe added that if she did win the seat, she would plan on leaving her job in the state’s attorney’s office, saying being in both positions at the same time would be a conflict.
Haine recently announced that he would not be seeking re-election, and he would retire from the public office after his term ends. Crowe said Haine had encouraged her to run.
So far no other candidates have declared for the race.
“I think we’re at a crucial point right now in our state,” Crowe said. “Women and men who normally aren’t paying close attention to politics and to what’s happening in Springfield are taking note, and I think they’re worried about their families and their children, and I am too. I’m ready to step up and advocate for our families and our children.”
The 56th Senate District covers most of Madison County — including Alton, Wood River and Edwardsville — and stretches south to Interstate 64 to include parts of O’Fallon.
