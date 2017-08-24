Is my Kmart going to close? Sears announces another 28 will go

The company that owns Kmart stores announced Thursday that 28 stores across the country will be closed by the end of the year.
Sears Holdings Corp. said in an online statement that “later this morning we will be notifying associates at 28 Kmart stores that we will be closing these stores later this year.”
The locations of the 28 stores are expected to be announced sometime Thursday.
The move is follows a previous closure of 180 stores; another 150 stores are expected to be closed by the end of the third quarter this year.
Illinois has 17 Kmart stores, including the one at 7230 Westfield Plaza in Belleville and one in Springfield. The store’s manager was not available for comment Thursday morning. Nationwide, there are about 600 Kmart stores in the United States.
Kmart stores in Granite City and Alton closed in the spring of this year, part of the company’s shuttering of 150 stores.
