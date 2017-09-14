Will Green Mount Road get more congested? Drivers fret, but officials aren’t worried.

More Videos 1:45 How state troopers are getting you to slow down in work zones Pause 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building 1:08 The history of mine subsidence in Belleville 1:57 State Sen. Bill Haine will not seek another term 3:51 Mascoutah car dealer's retirement sends Jeep and Dodge to O'Fallon 1:39 Autism hasn't slowed down this high school runner, or his dreams 1:11 Police investigate after body found in East St. Louis apartment 2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 2:32 Meet governor hopeful Daniel Biss Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through To keep up with the fast growing community, O’Fallon leaders have been widening North Green Mount Road to accommodate an influx of drivers. However, at certain times of the day, this small stretch of road remains the source of many of our readers’ frustrations. Here’s how long it took us to drive from O’Fallon to our newsroom in downtown Belleville at 7:30 a.m. To keep up with the fast growing community, O’Fallon leaders have been widening North Green Mount Road to accommodate an influx of drivers. However, at certain times of the day, this small stretch of road remains the source of many of our readers’ frustrations. Here’s how long it took us to drive from O’Fallon to our newsroom in downtown Belleville at 7:30 a.m. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

To keep up with the fast growing community, O’Fallon leaders have been widening North Green Mount Road to accommodate an influx of drivers. However, at certain times of the day, this small stretch of road remains the source of many of our readers’ frustrations. Here’s how long it took us to drive from O’Fallon to our newsroom in downtown Belleville at 7:30 a.m. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com