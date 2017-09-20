Metro-East News

New Athens firefighter shot in casino robbery has ‘painful road to recovery,’ friends say

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

September 20, 2017 7:49 AM

Friends have created a GoFundMe page for a New Athens firefighter who was shot and critically injured during an armed robbery at Casino Queens early Sunday morning.

Larry Weber, a captain with the New Athens fire department, was shot on his left side and suffered serious internal injuries during the robbery, according to the GoFundMe page. He’s had two surgeries and has a “painful road to recovery ahead of him.”

As of Monday, Weber was in stable condition in the ICU.

“This is going to lead to a lot of unexpected expenses for Larry and (his wife) Hope,” according to the GoFundMe. “Larry is always taking care of people, now its our turn to take care of him. Lets all pull together and help a brother in need.”

casino robbery 02

Weber was shot during an armed robbery just before 3 a.m. at Casino Queens, where he works as a security guard. Three men with rifles entered the casino, fired multiple shots, once of which hit Weber, and stole money from the cash cage. The suspects had not been apprehended as of Tuesday.

“We are grateful that his injuries do not appear to be life threatening and he is currently listed in stable condition,” a statement from Casino Queen said. “Our thoughts are with him and his family as we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can contact state police at 618-346-3990.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores 1:10

Pastor Zachary Lee discusses kids near liquor stores
O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why. 0:43

O'Fallon High School students score high on ACT. Here's why.
O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east 0:53

O'Fallon First Baptist Academy students' ACT scores are of the highest in metro-east

View More Video