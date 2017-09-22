News of Belleville Stockley protest brings flurry of Facebook reactions

More Videos 0:53 Ben Carson returns control of housing authority to East St. Louis Pause 2:37 What should you have in an emergency preparedness kit? 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:38 "It's nature, and then it's urban" 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 1:00 What's happening at SIUE? Student explains issues of racism and protest that followed. 0:19 Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Here is a compilation of video from the protests and events since Friday, when Belleville, IL, native and former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted of murder. From smashed windows to rock concert cancellations, here is a quick review. Edited by Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com