St. Elizabeth’s wants to provide most-modern health care without all the driving

Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, set to open Nov. 4 in O'Fallon, is almost completed. The new hospital is a 144-bed facility, with a larger emergency room department and bigger operating rooms than the old Belleville facility. HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, set to open Nov. 4 in O'Fallon, is almost completed. The new hospital is a 144-bed facility, with a larger emergency room department and bigger operating rooms than the old Belleville facility. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

