Here’s when Dewey’s Pizza will open in O’Fallon

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Dewey’s Pizza is wrapping up construction at its second location in the metro-east.

The Ohio-based company expects to open its newest location in O’Fallon Nov. 14. Located at 425 Regency Park, Dewey’s is next door to the Italian restaurant Bella Milano.

Want to go? Here’s everything you need to know about the restaurant:

What’s on the menu?

You can keep it simple with classic toppings at Dewey’s or you can go for a specialty pizza.

From Southwest BBQ Chicken to meatball pizza to a goat cheese and artichokes pie known as the Green Lantern, the restaurant has a wide range of flavors on the menu.

How much does it cost? It depends on how many people you’re trying to feed. Specialty pies range from $15 to $20 on average.

You might save some dough if you keep it simple and only add a few toppings.

The restaurant offers seasonal salads, too.

The current seasonal salad is a harvest salad, with figs, pumpkin seeds, bacon and apple cider honey vinaigrette.

Dewey’s also features a different list of local and craft beers at each location, along with specially selected wines.

Location

The O’Fallon location is the 25th Dewey’s Pizza. The first Dewey’s Pizza opened in 1998 in Oakley in the city of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The chain has locations in Cincinnati, Dayton, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis and Kansas City.

In O’Fallon, Dewey’s is being built in a recently developed area where a five-story Mariott Hotel is also under construction in the vicinity.

The hotel will be built directly behind Bella Milano and could open by the end of the year, according to city officials.

Do they delivery?

Dewey’s does offer pick-up, but no delivery or online ordering.