Blake Shelton will be in St. Louis in February

Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkins will play at the Scottrade Center on Feb. 24 as part of the Country Music Freaks tour.
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10, according to the Scottrade Center website, and will be $52, $72 and $92.
The tour is just more than a month long and will be in only 14 cities, according to the tour information.
Chesney is the most recent big name singer to announce a concert in St. Louis. Both Miranda Lambert and Pink will visit Scottrade Center in March. And Ed Sheeran will play at Busch Stadium next September. Kenny Chesney will also play Busch Stadium in 2018.
Comments