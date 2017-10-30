Family of teen killed in Belleville said he played football, planned on joining military

The family of the Belleville teen killed on Sunday said he had attended Belleville West and was planning on going into the military.

Eric Deboe said his oldest son, Deveon Hunt, 18, was hanging out with friends Sunday after a shift at Kentucky Fried Chicken, where he had worked for two years.

Hunt’s supervisor called Deboe and told him his son had been shot. Deboe and his wife, three daughters and son went to Memorial Hospital where Hunt was declared dead.

“You think it’s never going to be you, it’s never you,” he said. “It can be any given day, anybody. It’s real fire these days.”

Deboe said Hunt played football, ran track at school and lived in Belleville his entire life. He liked to hang out with friends and listen to rap music.

Belleville West officials said he had attended in the past, but was not currently enrolled at the school.

Sir Deboe, Hunt’s younger brother, said Hunt played sports until he started “getting in trouble with the law.”

Hunt was on probation for mob action and aggravated battery.

When asked what he was thinking when he heard about the news, Sir Deboe looked down.

“It’s my brother,” he said quietly.

Hunt wanted to go into the military, Eric Deboe said.

“I try to push all the kids to go into the military and get out of here,” he said.

Eric Deboe said his family does not know what happened to Hunt and has no idea who would have shot him.

Hunt was killed Sunday night in an alley behind West Main Street.

A neighbor who did not want to be named said she came home around 10:20 p.m. and saw officials trying to revive Hunt in the alley with CPR. She said her husband heard at least three gunshots.

Another neighbor said she hit the floor when she heard the shots near her house.

Police were called to West Main Street near 74th Street just before 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Belleville police Capt. Matt Eiskant said, after the department received multiple reports of gunfire in the area. The Major Case Squad is investigating.