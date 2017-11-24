More Videos

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals 2:12

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals

Pause
Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home 1:37

Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:46

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K 1:41

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:45

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City 1:37

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City

Charges filed in Madison death 1:45

Charges filed in Madison death

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 4:51

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor

  • Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

    Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own.

Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Staunton school officials talk about the tragedy, and how they are helping students and community heal after the death of two of their own. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Police still investigating why 53-year-old trucker didn’t stop in crash that killed 3

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 24, 2017 02:07 PM

Illinois State Police are still investigating a crash that killed three women that occurred near Hamel earlier this week, an official said Friday.

A tractor-trailer driven by a 53-year-old man from Colorado crashed into seven vehicles on Interstate 55 at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police have yet to release the man’s name.

Calvin Dye, a spokesman for the Illinois State Police, said “we are still investigating why he didn’t slow down or stop.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
vu
Vivian Vu, a sophomore at Missouri Southern State University, died Thursday from injuries suffered in an eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 55, near Hamel.
Provided

Vivian Vu, 19, of Joplin, Mo., died Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash. Sisters Hailey Bertels, 20, and Madisen Bertels, 17, both of Staunton, died at the scene of the crash.

Hailey Bertels
Hailey Bertels, 20, of Staunton, was killed along with her sister in a car crash Wednesday on Interstate 55 near Hamel.
Provided

“It’s a miracle there weren’t more fatalities at that crash scene,” Dye said. “When you show up and multiple vehicles are totaled or crushed by a semi, and you hear people conscious and talking as they are being extricated by firefighters, that’s a miracle.”

Maddie Bertels
Madisen Bertels, 17, of Staunton, was killed in a car crash Wednesday on Interstate 55 near Staunton.
Provided

Related stories from Belleville News-Democrat

A GoFundMe page set up for the Bertels’ family had raised $22,000 as of Friday afternoon.

Eleven other people were injured in the crash near mile post 27, just south of Hamel. Witnesses told Illinois State Police that the semi started “crashing into other vehicles at highway speed,” Dye previously said.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals 2:12

Go behind the scenes at O’Fallon High School for the making of 11,000 meals

Pause
Santa arrives in Belleville 2:01

Santa arrives in Belleville

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home 1:37

Belleville seeks to demolish 'dangerous' home

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:46

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K 1:41

Belleville Thanksgiving 5K

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle 1:45

Crowd lines up early for $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts raffle

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City 1:37

Salvation Army closes store at ailing Crossroads Center in Granite City

Charges filed in Madison death 1:45

Charges filed in Madison death

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 4:51

Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor

  • Santa arrives in Belleville

    A large crowd took advantage of nice weather for the annual Santa parade sponsored by the Belleville Optimist Club.

Santa arrives in Belleville

View More Video