More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire 1:13

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire

  • Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

    Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville.

Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

One dies of injuries, 2 remain hospitalized after 10-car accident on I-55

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 08:47 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A woman died Monday night from injuries she suffered in a 10-car crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 55, according to police.

The woman died at Saint Louis University Hospital at 6:34 p.m., Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said. Authorities did not immediately release her name.

Two other people who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash were recovering as of Tuesday morning. Dye said they were in serious but stable condition.

The accident occurred on I-55 near exit 23, where Illinois 143 goes over the interstate. Police say a 53-year-old semi driver looked down to pick up his tea as he was approaching the construction zone near exit 23.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The semi driver struck another car which caused a chain reaction that sent 10 people to the hospital and backed up traffic for miles.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday against the semi driver, from Lewistown, but the accident investigation was ongoing.

The crash is close to where a Nov. 21 accident killed four women — three from Staunton and one from Alhambra — when a semi crashed into stalled and stopped vehicles traveling southbound.

That semi was driven by Mohamed Yussuf Jama, 53, of Greeley, Colorado.

While that crash also remained under investigation as of Tuesday, the Illinois State Police obtained warrants to search Jama’s tractor-trailer but had not located the truck driver’s cell phone.

After both accidents, people blamed the crashes on construction in that stretch of the interstate. However, Dye made it clear Saturday that police do not believe the construction zone is to blame for the accidents. Rather, he says, police say those accidents were caused by “sloppy and distracted driving.”

“I’ve been hearing people blaming that stretch of roadway on I-55 for crashes, saying it’s because of the construction zone,” Dye said. “My whole department thinks that’s absurd. ... These drivers need to be held more responsible or accountable.”

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire 1:13

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire

  • Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

    A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash.

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

View More Video