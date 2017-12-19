One dies of injuries, 2 remain hospitalized after 10-car accident on I-55

A woman died Monday night from injuries she suffered in a 10-car crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 55, according to police.
The woman died at Saint Louis University Hospital at 6:34 p.m., Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said. Authorities did not immediately release her name.
Two other people who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash were recovering as of Tuesday morning. Dye said they were in serious but stable condition.
The accident occurred on I-55 near exit 23, where Illinois 143 goes over the interstate. Police say a 53-year-old semi driver looked down to pick up his tea as he was approaching the construction zone near exit 23.
The semi driver struck another car which caused a chain reaction that sent 10 people to the hospital and backed up traffic for miles.
No charges had been filed as of Tuesday against the semi driver, from Lewistown, but the accident investigation was ongoing.
The crash is close to where a Nov. 21 accident killed four women — three from Staunton and one from Alhambra — when a semi crashed into stalled and stopped vehicles traveling southbound.
That semi was driven by Mohamed Yussuf Jama, 53, of Greeley, Colorado.
While that crash also remained under investigation as of Tuesday, the Illinois State Police obtained warrants to search Jama’s tractor-trailer but had not located the truck driver’s cell phone.
After both accidents, people blamed the crashes on construction in that stretch of the interstate. However, Dye made it clear Saturday that police do not believe the construction zone is to blame for the accidents. Rather, he says, police say those accidents were caused by “sloppy and distracted driving.”
“I’ve been hearing people blaming that stretch of roadway on I-55 for crashes, saying it’s because of the construction zone,” Dye said. “My whole department thinks that’s absurd. ... These drivers need to be held more responsible or accountable.”
