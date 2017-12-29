Dangerous cold forces some New Year’s Eve events to be canceled

Bitter cold has lead some New Year’s Eve event organizers to cancel plans in the St. Louis area.
“Dangerously low” temperatures predicted for this weekend caused an early closure of the Winterfest at the Arch, according to the seasonal ice skating rink’s website. The rink will close at 9 p.m. Friday ahead of its original planned closure date of Jan. 1.
The Family Friendly New Year’s Even Celebration at Winterfest was also canceled because of the frigid weather.
The Westport Plaza shopping center near the intersection of I-270 and Page Avenue in Maryland Heights, Mo. canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks show and carriage rides because of the cold. The shopping center said on Twitter the events would be rescheduled.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts temperatures will drop to 15 degrees by nightfall Friday. The coldest temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning with lows hovering around zero degrees.
Other events in the metro-east include the Fifth Annual Ringing of the Bells at noon on New Year’s Day on the Public Square in Belleville and a New Year’s Eve Musical Showcase from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Theatre, 103 E. Main St., in Belleville.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch compiled a list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve events in the St. Louis area, including a New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations at Steinberg Skating Rink, the Missouri History Museum, the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, the Magic House in Kirkwood and the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, among other events.
As of Friday morning, no other cancellations had been announced.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
