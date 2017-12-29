Six Flags St. Louis closes season early because of bitterly cold weather

Six Flags St. Louis announced Friday would be the last day of the season, citing extremely cold temperatures as the reason for closing three days early.
The park will be open until 8 p.m. Friday, according to the park’s website.
Opening day for the 2018 season is March 24.
A park spokeswoman said customers who pre-purchased tickets for this weekend should contact the park’s Guest Relations office for an exchange or refund by calling 636-938-5300.
Guests who have purchased season passes will be able to validate them through April 29 and still receive a free upgrade.
Dangerously cold temperatures forced the cancellation of other New Year’s events in the St. Louis area.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicts temperatures will drop to 15 degrees by nightfall Friday. The coldest temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning with lows hovering around zero degrees.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
