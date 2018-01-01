The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged (left) Jermane Hunt, 25, and (right) Marquise Chairs, 21, each with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged (left) Jermane Hunt, 25, and (right) Marquise Chairs, 21, each with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Provided
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged (left) Jermane Hunt, 25, and (right) Marquise Chairs, 21, each with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Provided

Metro-East News

Two charged in gas station, residential armed robberies

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 01, 2018 01:06 PM

Two men have been charged in an armed robbery at the ZX Gas Station at 7406 West Main in Belleville and at a residence Friday.

On Sunday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jermane Hunt, 25, and Marquise Chairs, 21, each with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm. The charges are Class X felonies and each man’s bond was set at $200,000.

Hunt, Jermane
Jermane Hunt
Provided

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach of the Belleville Police department said the victims at both robberies knew one of the suspects.

Belleville police earlier reported that two men entered the victim’s car at about 1 p.m. Friday. Each suspect displayed a handgun, and one took money from the middle console of the man’s vehicle.

Chairs, Marquise
Marquise Chairs
Provided

Police received another call in regards to an armed robbery two hours later from an address in the 200 block of 45th Street.

Keilbach said a resident was met by two men with handguns, and the suspects pushed the man inside. There, they took the man’s watch, money and a gun he had been carrying.

The suspects drove away and police pursued them into St. Louis and back into East St. Louis, where three people ran from the car. Three were taken into custody Friday; the third man was not charged.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

    An open door let in enough cold air to freeze the sprinklers in the main entrance vestibule at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights on New Years Day.

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall
Alorton home suffers severe fire damage 0:28

Alorton home suffers severe fire damage
Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes 0:15

Security footage shows men who allegedly broke into slot machines, took money boxes

View More Video