Some local stores running low on bottled water

If you’re heading out to get bottled water, you might want to call ahead. Some local stores in the metro-east are quickly running out of water.
As of Wednesday afternoon, store supplies were low at Walmart locations in Belleville and O’Fallon. In Cahokia, a store representative said the water was going quickly but that the store had a decent supply.
Supplies at local grocery chains were also moving quickly.
Paul Simon, spokesman for Schnucks, said the company puts special plans in place when a boil order is issued. He said the grocery chain planned to replenish supplies in the metro-east.
Shop ’n Save and Target locations in the metro-east still had water in stock.
In Fairview Heights, Ruler Foods, the newest grocer in town, ran through most of its supply early Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Belleville Humane Society issued a call for water: they’re running out.
A boil order has been issued for St. Clair County. We're in need of some gallons of water for the duration. If you have any and can stop by to drop them off, we'd appreciate it!Posted by Belleville Area Humane Society on Wednesday, January 3, 2018
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
