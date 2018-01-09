Medical marijuana could be in jeopardy under federal directive, Durbin says

More Videos 3:11 Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend Pause 1:14 Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 1:43 Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:09 'These things are taken very seriously' 0:56 Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 1:01 New Year's Eve gunfire captured on video in East St. Louis 2:09 Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 2:27 Take a look inside the nearly completed St. Elizabeth's Hospital 1:26 62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Cristina Rayas McClatchy

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Cristina Rayas McClatchy