Maull’s barbecue sauce may be sticking around after all

Maull’s barbecue sauce may be sticking around, as the company reveals it is negotiating a sale.
Public outcry at the possible disappearance of the locally-produced sauce was extensive, as news reports circulated that the company appeared to be closing. The Maull’s website indicated it could not fill new orders as of Tuesday, and Fox 2 reported that the St. Louis factory appears to be shut down.
But on Wednesday, the pop-up notice was gone, and Stephen Maull confirmed that the company was negotiating a sale that it anticipates closing in the next 7-10 days, but that they anticipate the sauce will continue to be manufactured in St. Louis.
“The potential buyer is a St. Louis company with strong St. Louis connections,” Maull said. “The Louis Maull Company expects that the buyer will continue to serve our customers by providing the same superior Maull’s BBQ sauce, just as we have since 1928.”
Maull’s is the oldest barbecue sauce brand in the U.S., according to the company. Maull said their goal is to ensure that the sauce remains a St. Louis tradition and that the tradition will grow and expand. Local stores are monitoring their sales as customers began to stock up.
Maull’s has recently lost court judgments totaling more than $100,000 when the company failed to appear in court, according to multiple news reports.
