More Videos

Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes 217

Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes

Pause
Highland students participate in national school walkout 152

Highland students participate in national school walkout

Students walk out at O’Fallon High School to support national protest 168

Students walk out at O’Fallon High School to support national protest

Madison students participate in national walkout against gun violence in schools 114

Madison students participate in national walkout against gun violence in schools

Madison students participate in national walkout 771

Madison students participate in national walkout

Local 'American Idol' contestant Christina Jones 161

Local 'American Idol' contestant Christina Jones

Daniel Biss running for Governor 234

Daniel Biss running for Governor

Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda 86

Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda

JB Pritzker campaigns in Belleville 70

JB Pritzker campaigns in Belleville

Ra Joy, Lt. Governor candidate, visits metro-east 79

Ra Joy, Lt. Governor candidate, visits metro-east

Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, discusses his votes Wednesday on three gun measures.
Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, discusses his votes Wednesday on three gun measures.

Metro-East News

The Illinois Senate passed additional gun measures. Here's how your senator voted.

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 14, 2018 01:01 PM

On a day when students from across the country participated in school walkouts calling for gun-safety measures, the Illinois Senate voted on three bills addressing the issue.

The Senate voted to set a minimum age of 21 in order to own an assault-style weapons, assault-style weapon attachments, .50-caliber rifles or large-capacity magazine. Because of an amendment, the legislation, which was previously passed by the House, will need to be reconsidered by the House.

The proposal would exempt members of the armed forces while in performance of their duties, transportation of weapons in another state, possession of firearms used in target-shooting competitions sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, possession of a weapon being used at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, and possession of a weapon used for hunting, among other exemptions. The weapons being transported would need to be broken down and in a firearm case when they are not being used.

The Senate also voted to ban bump stocks and trigger cranks. The Las Vegas shooter, who killed 58 people at an outdoor country music festival, used a bump stock in order to allow his rifle to fire like an automatic weapon. Automatic weapons are illegal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State senators also voted to increase the waiting period to receive an assault-style weapon after purchase from 24 hours to 72 hours, which mirrors handguns.

State Sen. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon voted "no" on all the measures.

"Answers to hate? Unfortunately not," McCarter said on Twitter.

Gov. Bruce Rauner this week already vetoed a measure to require gun dealers to have a state license, which would have been in addition to a federal firearms dealer license. The measure would have exempted big-box stores.

The votes Tuesday came on the same day students across the country walked out schools in support of gun-control measures in the wake of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

How metro east senators voted:

21-year-old age minimum

State Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville: Yes

State Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton: No

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo: No

State Sen. Kyle McCarter, R-Lebanon: No

Bump stock ban

Clayborne: Yes

Haine: No

Schimpf: No

McCarter: No

Waiting period

Clayborne: Yes

Haine: Yes

Schimpf: No

McCarter: No

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes 217

Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes

Pause
Highland students participate in national school walkout 152

Highland students participate in national school walkout

Students walk out at O’Fallon High School to support national protest 168

Students walk out at O’Fallon High School to support national protest

Madison students participate in national walkout against gun violence in schools 114

Madison students participate in national walkout against gun violence in schools

Madison students participate in national walkout 771

Madison students participate in national walkout

Local 'American Idol' contestant Christina Jones 161

Local 'American Idol' contestant Christina Jones

Daniel Biss running for Governor 234

Daniel Biss running for Governor

Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda 86

Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda

JB Pritzker campaigns in Belleville 70

JB Pritzker campaigns in Belleville

Ra Joy, Lt. Governor candidate, visits metro-east 79

Ra Joy, Lt. Governor candidate, visits metro-east

Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes

View More Video